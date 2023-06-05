Western Illinois University and Gwangju University, in Jinwol-dong, Nam-gu, Gwangju, South Korea, entered into a formal partnership April 19 by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU,) according to a news release.



“President Kim Dong-jin is a proud WIU alumnus, and he welcomed us with open arms,” said WIU President Guiyou Huang. “It is always exciting to begin a new formal relationship with another university abroad and begin offering additional opportunities to our students and faculty. We look forward to this partnership with Gwangju University, as well as welcoming students and faculty from South Korea to Western Illinois University.”

About 20 people, including President Huang and Gwangju University President Kim Dong-jin, gathered in April at Gwangju University to formally sign the MOU agreeing to student and faculty exchange programs, short-term summer programs and campus and joint research, as well as dual degree programs for mutual development.

“I sincerely welcome the visit of the Western Illinois University delegation, who have built a special relationship with Gwangju University for over 30 years,” Kim Dong-jin said. “I hope this agreement will serve as an opportunity to further strengthen the relationship between the two universities.”

After the signing ceremony, the group toured Gwangju University’s major facilities, including Hosimgwan Smart Lecture Room, Gwell Studio, Hosim Memorial Library and founder Dr. Kim In-gon Memorial Hall.

WIU Alumni Council President Matthew Toland, Assistant Vice President of Alumni Relations Amy Spelman, and Professor Minsun Doh accompanied Huang on the trip.







