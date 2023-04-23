Western Illinois University alumnus and Interim Vice President for Student Success John Smith has been named one of 15 recipients of the 2022 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award (ESFA), the highest United States government honor to employers for support of National Guard and Reserve employees under the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), according to a news release.

The ESGR recognizes National Guard and Reserve Component employees who, on the behalf of employees or family members, nominate them in the organization each year.

Smith earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology and his master’s degree in gerontology from WIU. He served as the compliance specialist in WIU’s Office of Sponsored Projects and has been an instructor for WIU’s Psychology department since 2005. Smith currently serves as interim vice president for Student Success at WIU.

WIU was also awarded the ESGR “Patriotic Employer Award” and was recognized by ESGR for going above and beyond the legal requirements for granting leave and providing support for military duty with their employees. According to the EGSR, the Above and Beyond Award is only given in limited numbers by state and territory ESGR committees. This award is Illinois’ second highest level award, with approximately only 15-20 employers in the state receiving this award each year.

WIU has served and remained dedicated to veterans since the 1900s and has been recognized as a “Military Friendly” school by GI Jobs magazine for 14 years and as a “Best for Vets College” by Military Times EDGE magazine for 12 years.

The WIU Veterans Resource Center is committed to assisting students who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. military and their families. The center provides coordinated services and resources in one location to ensure that all veterans and service members are afforded opportunities for success not only in their academic careers but far beyond WIU’s walls.

“Western Illinois University truly does go above and beyond to ensure its veterans and active duty personnel receive the resources and support they need. This is not a rare occurrence at WIU,” said Veterans Resource Center Director Ronald Pettigrew.

Assistant Professor of Law Enforcement and Justice Administration and volunteer with the Employer Support for the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Troy Stinson presented the awards at the Leveraging Military Service into Academia and Civilian Job Market Success event April 5.

For more information on the ESGR awards, visit here.