The Davenport Public Library invites adults for a magical journey into the world of Harry Potter.

The Harry Potter Book Club meets monthly to discuss a different Harry Potter book each time, meeting every third Wednesday of the month. This month, it’s ‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.’ Join the discussion Wednesday, June 15, 6:30 p.m. at the Davenport Public Library Eastern Avenue Branch, located at 6000 Eastern Avenue, Davenport. This event will also be held virtually. Registration is required here.

This program is best suited for adults.

