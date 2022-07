The Davenport Public Library invites adults for a magical journey into the world of Harry Potter.

The Harry Potter Book Club features ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.’ Join the discussion Wednesday, July 20, 6:30 p.m. at the Davenport Public Library Eastern Avenue Branch, located at 6000 Eastern Avenue, Davenport. This event will also be held virtually. Registration is required here.

This program is best suited for adults.