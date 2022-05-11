The Davenport Public Library invites adults for a magical journey into the world of Harry Potter.

The Harry Potter Book Club meets monthly to discuss a different Harry Potter book each time, meeting every third Wednesday of the month. This month, it’s ‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.’ Join the discussion Wednesday, May 18, 6:30 p.m. at the Davenport Public Library Eastern Avenue Branch, located at 6000 Eastern Avenue, Davenport. This event will also be held virtually. Registration is required here.

This program is best suited for adults.

Upcoming dates: