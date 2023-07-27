A tenant in a building owned by Andrew Wold – landlord of an apartment building that partially collapsed May 28 in downtown Davenport – is struggling after she was forced out of her building near the site of the collapsed structure.

Elisha McGowan lived at 309 N. Harrison St. She says that building also had maintenance issues, much of it related to water leaks, that never were dealt with properly.

Elisha McGowan

“My apartment was the only one that was condemned by the City of Davenport,” she told Local 4 News.

Once she was told her apartment was condemned, she had 2 1/2 hours to gather her belongings. She grabbed what she could – mostly small personal items, including clothing, photos and her stepmother’s ashes – and stuffed them into a friend’s car. Later, she saw some of her things – including her sons’ bunk beds – for sale on Facebook Marketplace, she told Local 4 News.

“I worked so hard for my stuff for me and my kids, and it’s gone now,” she said.

Her two boys are staying with friends now.

She says Wold’s Village Property Management has not responded to her complaints. Local 4 News tried to reach Village Property Management on Thursday but the number listed no longer is in service.