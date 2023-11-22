Andrew Wold, 41, of Bettendorf, could face misdemeanor charges of OWI – first offense and speeding, according to Scott County Jail documents.

Andrew Wold (Scott County Jail)

Wold was booked into the jail at 7:37 p.m. Wednesday, jail records say. He was released at 9:08 p.m.

His bond was set at $1,300. Wold is scheduled to appear at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 28 in Scott County Court.

Wold was the owner of the apartment building that collapsed in downtown Davenport on May 28, when three people were killed and others were injured. He and the City of Davenport are named as defendants in numerous lawsuits.