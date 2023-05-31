Andrew Wold, the owner of The Davenport (324 Main St.), which partially collapsed Sunday afternoon, has released a statement.

The Davenport LLC

Dated: 05/30/2023

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our tenants and families during this difficult time.”

“We would like to thank the brave men and women of Davenport fire, Davenport police department, and all other first responders for their tireless efforts to ensure everyone’s safety.”

“We have been working closely with the American Red Cross and other agencies to assist the displaced tenants affected by this event. We are forever grateful to them for all of their assistance with our tenants.”

Andrew Wold, Owner

Sarah Tyler, Libby Mills & the entire property management team