Woman accused in Chuck E. Cheese slaying held on $1 million bond

A woman accused in a Sunday-night slaying at Chuck E. Cheese, Davenport, is being held on a $1 million bond and faces a first-degree murder charge in Scott County Jail.

Treshonda M. Pollion, 24, of Davenport, appeared shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday before Judge Cheryl Traum in Scott County Court. Local 4 News was the only station at the first appearance.

Pollion appeared briefly on a video screen before the judge, who was in a courtroom in the Scott County Courthouse.

Traum explained to Pollion that a first-degree murder charge carries a maximum of life in prison, and that Pollion’s cash-only bond is $1 million.

“Is there any way I can get my bond reduced?” Pollion asked. Truam told her she would need to ask her attorney for a bond review.

A financial affidavit shows Pollion works at Community Health Care, where she made $10,000 in the last 12 months. Another family member is either supported by or lives with Pollion, who lists her assets of more than $100 as “none,” and pays $775 rent.

She will be represented by a public defender.

After police responded to the scene Sunday night, a witness told Local 4 News an injured person was lying on the floor in the restaurant at 903 E. Kimberly Road.

Eloise Chairs, 29, of Davenport, was pronounced dead after being transported from Chuck E. Cheese to Genesis East with a neck wound.

Pollion at first was held in Rock Island County Jail, then transferred to Scott County Jail.

Further proceedings are scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 29 in Scott County Court, where a preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. Nov. 6.