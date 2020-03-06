Woman and her two sons escape Burlington house fire

A woman and her two sons safely escaped from a fire Thursday morning in Burlington.

Shortly after 9am, the Burlington Fire Department responded to a house fire at 2300 Flint Hills Drive. Upon arrival, they found smoke inside the single story duplex apartment house and extinguished a fire above the kitchen ceiling.

The apartment was occupied by Missy Branton and her two sons, who all got out safely, and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross. There were functioning smoke detectors in the apartment.

The fire is believed to be electrical in nature and considered accidental. The home sustained an estimated $15,000 worth of damage.

The Burlington Fire Department was assisted on the scene by the Burlington Police Department and Alliant Energy.