Woman arrested after knife threat outside elementary school

UPDATE: Kerrie Marie Chapman was arrested and faces a felony charge of going armed with intent and a misdemeanor charge of assault while displaying a weapon.

EARLIER UPDATE: Pleasant Valley Community School District Superintendent Brian Strusz announced an incident involving a threat with a pocket knife at Riverdale Heights Elementary in a letter to families on Friday.

Related Content Threat with a knife outside Riverdale Heights Elementary

Here is what the note said:

“This morning during drop off at Riverdale Heights Elementary, a person in line left their vehicle and approached another vehicle with a pocket-knife. After a threat was made, the individual returned to their vehicle. The supervising staff immediately brought children into the school, while preparing for lockdown should the individual have approached the building. Law enforcement was contacted and arrived at the scene within minutes without further incident.

“Thank you to everyone for implementing our emergency procedures which allowed for the safety of all students, staff and their families. We are sending this communication to be transparent with the unfortunate series of events that occurred this morning. This altercation was initiated by the one adult and no children were placed in danger. The individual displaying the knife was charged by the Bettendorf Police Department.”