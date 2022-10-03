Two people are dead and a woman is behind bars after an early morning crash in East Moline on Sunday.

On October 2 at approximately 12:47 a.m., East Moline Police responded to the area of Kennedy Drive and 20th Avenue for a report of a crash with injuries. Officers located two vehicles, one of which was on its side. Both the East Moline Fire Department and Genesis-Illini EMTs arrived to treat injuries.

One driver, Tonya E. Franks, age 53 of East Moline, was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Genesis-Illini Hospital in Silvis. The two occupants of the second vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities are being withheld at this time, pending notification of family. A preliminary investigation indicates that the two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions when one vehicle entered into the oncoming lane.

As a result of the investigation, Tonya Franks was arrested and later transported to the Rock Island County Jail. The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Franks with Aggravated Driving Under the Influence, a Class 2 felony, as well as traffic related offences. Bond for Franks has been set at $150,000.

This incident is still under investigation by the East Moline Police Department. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at (309) 752-1547, CrimeStoppers at (309) 762-9500 or use the CrimeStoppers P3 app.