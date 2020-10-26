Woman arrested and charged with murder in Chuck E. Cheese shooting

The Davenport Police Department announced Monday that an overnight investigation led to an arrest and murder charges in connection to a deadly shooting Sunday in the 900 block of East Kimberly Road.

Treshonda M. Pollion, 24, of Davenport, has been arrested and charged with first degree murder.

Eloise Chairs, 29, of Davenport was pronounced dead after being transported from Chuck E. Cheese to Genesis East with a neck wound.

Pollion is being held in the Rock Island County Jail without bail.

EARLIER UPDATE

A woman has been pronounced dead after a shooting Sunday night at Chuck E. Cheese, 903 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport.

Local 4 was first on the scene shortly after 7:30 p.m., where police responded to a report of gunfire and a person who had been wounded in the neck. Officers found an unresponsive woman. After initial medical attention was provided on-scene, she was taken to Genesis East, where she was pronounced dead.

A witness told Local 4 News about a person lying on the floor inside the restaurant.

Law enforcement were seeking a black Chevrolet Impala that may have been involved.

