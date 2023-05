A Sterling woman is behind bars after she was arrested for retail theft at a local Walmart.

Sterling Police were called to the Walmart in Sterling on May 30 at about 5:09 p.m. for a report of retail theft. Deborah K. Cornstubble, age 63, was arrested and charged with retail theft over $300. She was taken to the Whiteside County Jail for processing. No further information is available at this time.