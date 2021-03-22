Woman arrested in connection with murder of 15-year-old disabled son

Moline Police have arrested a 34-year-old Moline woman in connection with the 2020 death of her 15-year-old son.

Jennifer Keim was being held Monday in Rock Island County Jail on a $2 million bond to face a charge of first-degree murder.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for Keim’s arrest after a four-month criminal investigation conducted by the Moline Police Department Criminal Investigation

Division Juvenile Unit, a news release from Moline Police says.

On Nov. 3, 2020, a local hospital contacted Moline Police after a severely disabled 15-year-old boy was transported to the hospital for emergency care by Moline firefighters from the family home in the 1600 block of 25th Avenue.

Hospital staff found the child to be “extremely dehydrated and emaciated, with severe open wounds that had not been properly treated.”

The child went into cardiopulmonary arrest and later was pronounced deceased at the

hospital.

The Rock Island County Coroner’s Office, the Moline Police Department and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services began an investigation that included numerous interviews, consultations with medical professionals and an in-depth examination of the child’s medical records and past medical treatment.

The inquiries revealed a “consistent pattern of medical and physical neglect, which led to the child’s death,” the release says. The autopsy ruled the child’s manner of death to be complications from chronic malnutrition and dehydration because of underlying physical neglect.

Assisting Moline Police in the investigation were the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office, the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office, and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.