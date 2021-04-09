Woman arrested on multiple drug charges during traffic stop

An Iowa woman is now facing multiple drug charges following her arrest during a traffic stop early Friday morning in Des Moines County.

A deputy with the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle for a traffic offense at approximately 12:06 a.m. in the 11000 block of Highway 99.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Rachel J. Jenkins, 30, of Burlington.

As a result of the traffic stop, Jenkins was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance 3rd offense marijuana, possession of a controlled substance 3rd offense methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension and speeding.

Jenkins was transported to the Des Moines County Jail.