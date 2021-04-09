Woman arrested on multiple drug charges during traffic stop

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An Iowa woman is now facing multiple drug charges following her arrest during a traffic stop early Friday morning in Des Moines County.

A deputy with the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle for a traffic offense at approximately 12:06 a.m. in the 11000 block of Highway 99.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Rachel J. Jenkins, 30, of Burlington.

As a result of the traffic stop, Jenkins was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance 3rd offense marijuana, possession of a controlled substance 3rd offense methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension and speeding.

Jenkins was transported to the Des Moines County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story