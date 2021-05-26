Woman battling Stage IV lung cancer receives heartwarming surprise from daughter’s softball team

A family from Princeton, Illinois received a donation from their daughter’s softball team and the mother is battling Stage IV lung cancer.

Raechael Sterling found a lump back in November, went and got tested and received the diagnosis in January. Her sixth and final round of chemotherapy is taking place next week, then doctors will reevaluate.

Wednesday night, she received $2,125 from the Midwest Sluggers, the softball team her daughter has played on for two years.

“The support you get from being in this organization is wonderful,” said Sterling. “It’s just incredible. You get a whole nother family.”

The money will be used to help create family memories. Sterling, her three children and her husband are going to Disney World in June.

“I’ve never been,” she said. “We didn’t take family vacations when I was a child so this has been a big one I’ve been saving for for the last three or four years so I’ve always wanted to go so we just decided to push it up.”

Sterling is also a nurse and worked a nursing home throughout the pandemic.

She said she has never really taken much time off from work, so the trip to Disney World, along with more quality time with family is something she said will be incredible.