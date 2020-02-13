Woman caught on camera stealing money

The Moline Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a lady caught on camera stealing money from a self checkout lane. At a Walmart someone pulled out $100 and left it behind leading to it being snatched up. In this situation, it is not a finders keepers, losers weepers ordeal.

“In Illinois and the statute that is theft of mislaid property.” Said Detective Jon Leach. “So it can arise to a misdemeanor or even a felony depending on the amount that’s taken. So it is considered a crime in Illinois.”

Video surveillance has completely changed the name of the game for the police as they have been able to get concrete evidence to complete cases. A lot of homeowners have doorbell camera’s or surveillance on the structure of their house which makes life a lot easier for law enforcement at the scene of a crime.