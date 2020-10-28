Woman charged after minor ‘left outside while intoxicated to the point of unconsciousness’ died

Kelli M. Riggen, 49, of Dixon, was arrested by the Dixon Police on Wednesday after a Lee County Grand Jury indicted her for her role in an incident that resulted in the death of a male minor.

Riggen is charged with the following:

Two counts of endangering the life or health of a child (Class 3 felonies).

Two counts of endangering the life or health of a child (Class A misdemeanors).

Reckless conduct (Class 4 felony).

Reckless conduct (Class A misdemeanors).

On May 22, the Dixon Police went to 514 West 6th Street after receiving a 9-1-1 call from Riggen about a someone at her home who was not breathing.

At the scene, emergency crews found an unresponsive male minor. He was initially taken to KSB Hospital in Dixon and then transferred to Mercy in Rockford where he later passed away.

An investigation by the Dixon Police Department showed that the minor had been left outside, unattended, while intoxicated to the point of unconsciousness.

The findings from the investigation was turned over to the Lee County State’s Attorney. The case went before a Lee County Grand Jury that returned the indictment of Riggen on October 16.