Woman charged for stabbing husband in domestic dispute

On Sunday around 5:45 p.m., the Sterling Police responded to the 2100 block of Freeport Road about an injured male.

When police arrived at the home, they found Michael S. Anderson, 32, had been stabbed in the lower leg and upper arm. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and was later released.

The police investigation led to the arrest of Ingrid E. Anderson, 31, for stabbing her husband during a domestic dispute. She was charged with aggravated domestic battery and unlawful use of a weapon.

No further arrests are anticipated.