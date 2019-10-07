Woman charged with 2 counts of attempted murder

A woman was charged with two counts of attempted murder after police say she conspired with someone to kill two people in Geneseo — one by placing a foreign substance in a drink and another by bludgeoning.

The arrest of Shannon J. Jones of the 1300 block of Sunhill Road NW in Center Point, Alabama was announced by the Geneseo Police Department on Monday.

She was charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder and two counts of conspiracy to commit first degree murder.

According to police, Jones was arrested after an investigation revealed that she conspired with another individual to kill two people in Geneseo.

Investigators learned that on Friday, the individuals placed a foreign substance into a drink, which was consumed by someone. The victim suffered effects of illness from the substance, but no lasting effects are believed to have occurred.

On Sunday, Jones and another person attempted to bludgeon a second person while at a residence in Geneseo.

According to police, the person in this incident was able to escape the residence and avoid serious injury.

Police say the investigation revealed the suspects had planned to kill of these two people over the past several weeks.

Additional arrests are anticipated.