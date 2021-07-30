Woman charged with 2 felonies after hit-and-run crash involving motorcycle

A woman was arrested and charged in connection with Sunday’s hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle, the Moline Police Department announced Friday.

Lily M. Stratton, 47, of New Windsor has been charged with two felonies.

Officers from the Moline Police Department responded to the 3800 Block of John Deere Road around 3:31 a.m. after a report of a hit-and-run crash with injuries involving a motorcyclist.

Police say they located a 48-year-old man in the roadway suffering from major injuries after his motorcycle was hit by a pickup truck.

Witnesses at the scene described the suspect vehicle as a white Dodge Ram pickup and the suspect driver to be a woman. The victim was transported to the hospital where he was treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department made contact with Stratton and located her 2013 white Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck, which had damage consistent with a motor vehicle crash.

Mercer County notified Moline Police of their related investigation and Stratton was arrested and charged by the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office with failure to report an accident with injuries, a Class

2 felony, and aggravated DUI/accident/bodily injuries, a Class 4 felony.

Stratton is currently out on bond.

Anyone with information on this crash is encouraged to contact the Moline Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Division at 309-524-2214, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or the free anonymous reporting mobile app P3 Tips.

The Moline Police Department was assisted by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, the Rock Island County States Attorney’s Office and the Moline Fire Department.