On April 23 around 12:15 a.m., Whiteside County Deputies responded to Deer Run in rural Sterling for a vehicle fire.

When they arrived, they found a 1995 Chevrolet pick-up was on fire.

An investigation led to the arrest of Shannon L. Weinrick, 43, of Sterling, on the charge of arson. Weinrick was taken to the Whiteside County Jail.

The Whiteside County Deputies were assisted on the scene by the Sterling Fire Department.