A 27-year-old woman found guilty in a Galesburg homicide faces a sentence of life in prison after a trial ended Friday.

On Friday, a jury of six men and six women found Maquesha Ramey guilty of three counts of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Rachel Likes on Jan. 4, 2021, according to a statement from Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy S. Karlin.

The trial began on Jan. 20, 2022. Karlin and Assistant State’s Attorney Ashley Worby questioned 25 witnesses and introduced more than 200 exhibits. The jury deliberated for three hours before reaching a verdict, the statement says.

The jury also found aggravating factors that make Ramey eligible for a life sentence: The homicide was a result of the use of a firearm, the homicide was “cold, calculated and a part of a preconceived plan,” and the homicide was, in essence, a drive-by shooting, Karlin says in the statement.

Sentencing will be set for late March. The minimum possible sentence is 45 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Ramey will be required to serve 100 percent of the sentence.

“We are pleased with the results and believe that justice was served,” Karlin said in the statement. “However, the verdict we achieved in the courtroom can never bring Rachel back to her family. I hope, at least, it will provide them closure and bring new peace.”

“Our success in the courtroom was a result of many hands on the oars,” Karlin said. “I commend the Galesburg Police Department – the detectives, patrol officers, evidence handlers and 911 operators – for their hard work gathering facts and evidence that allowed us to meet our burden in the courtroom. The attorneys and staff in my office worked long hours to coordinate witnesses and prepare trial exhibits to make the trial run smoothly.”

“In addition, the manner that my office now uses technology in the courtroom to present exhibits and arguments to the jury shaved days off the length of the trial and created an exceptionally persuasive case,” he said.