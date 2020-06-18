Woman dies after being struck by falling tree

A woman in rural Fulton died after she was struck by a falling tree on June 17.

Around 7:40pm, Emergency crews responded to 17360 Diamond Road in rural Fulton after the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call for a tree that had fallen on a woman.

The woman struck by the tree, Jodi Housenga, 54, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Clinton where she was pronounced dead at 8:51pm.

Responding to the scene were the Fulton Fire and Ambulance Department, Clinton Fire and Ambulance Department, along with the Whiteside County Deputies.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office expressed their condolences by stating their thoughts and prayers are with the Housenga family during this tragedy.