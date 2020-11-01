Woman dies after car/truck crash late Saturday

A Galesburg woman died Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Illinois 164 just east of 30th Street in Warren County.

Amber Dean, 35, of Galesburg, was driving a 2009 Red Kia Rio east on Illinois 164, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.

Bradley Bigger, 38, of Biggsville, Ill., was headed west in a 2015 red Peterbilt truck tractor-tanker-trailer combination.

Dean, who apparently crossed the center line and hit Bigger’s vehicle head-on, was pronounced dead at the scene. Bigger was not injured.

The roadway was closed for about five hours during the crash investigation, which continues.

