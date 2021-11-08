Woman dies after Saturday house fire in Bettendorf

A female occupant of 6484 Eagle Ridge Road, Bettendorf, died Saturday night after a fire at the home.

Bettendorf Fire Rescue was dispatched to a structure fire at 11 p.m. Saturday at that address. Upon arrival, the back of the residence was heavily involved in fire. Davenport Fire, Rock Island Arsenal Fire, and Riverdale Fire responded to assist, according to a Monday morning release.

A male occupant of the home was able to escape. A female occupant was unable to escape and died in the fire, the release said. No other information on the victim was provided.

Damage to the house at 6484 Eagle Ridge Road was mainly confined to the rear. (Photo by Bryan Bobb)

A damage estimate from the fire is not available at this time. The house sustained significant fire damage. The State Fire Marshal’s Office fire investigator is working with Bettendorf Fire Rescue fire investigators in the investigation of this fire.