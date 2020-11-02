Woman dies in fatal crash Sunday afternoon

A woman died Sunday afternoon in the fourth fatal crash in the Quad-City area this weekend.

Iowa State Patrol did not release the woman’s identity after the crash shortly before 5 p.m. at Wisconsin Avenue and West Kimberly Road, Davenport.

Two vehicles, a gold car that had flipped over and a black Jeep, were in the ditch on Kimberly Road.

A witness who asked not to be identified told Local 4 News he helped officers remove one person from a vehicle. He saw the aftermath of the crash from a nearby parking lot and ran to help.

He helped a young woman and her cat from the black Jeep. A woman was extricated from the gold car, where she was pinned inside, he said. She died before fire crews arrived, he said.

Rescuers remained on the scene for some time, and diverted drivers from the area.

In August, three people died in an early-morning crash at the same intersection.

Fatal accidents also happened over the weekend in Scott and Jackson counties in Iowa and Warren County in Illinois.