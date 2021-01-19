Woman dies in fiery crash just outside Rock Falls

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office released a statement about a fiery accident between a vehicle and a semi-tractor trailer that killed a woman just outside Rock Falls on Monday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., when emergency crews responded to the two-vehicle crash on Prophet Road just west of Luther Road, they found both vehicles fully engulfed in flames.

An preliminary investigation indicates that the vehicle, driven by an unidentified female, was traveling east on Prophet Road and lost control going around a curve, sliding into the path of the semi, driven by Ricky J. Chapman, 61, of Fenton. Chapman had no time to take avoid the accident and semi hit the vehicle.

The Whiteside Coroner’s Office pronounced the female dead at the scene. A positive identification of the woman is still pending.

No citations or charges are pending.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Illinois State Police, Rock Falls Fire Department, Sterling Fire Department, CGH EMS, and Johnson’s Towing.