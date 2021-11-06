Woman dies in hit-and-run traffic crash Saturday

A woman is now dead after sustaining injuries in a hit-and-run traffic crash Saturday evening in Moline.

Police responded to the intersection of 60th Street and 38th Avenue just before 7 p.m. for a crash involving a pedestrian and motor vehicle, where they located a 43-year-old female victim.

Moline Fire transported the victim to Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, where she was pronounced dead.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson is withholding the victim’s name at this time.

The coroner’s office will release the name of the victim once her family has been notified.

According to a witness, the victim was walking east on 38th Avenue and crossing the intersection of 60th Street when she was struck by a dark-colored Ford passenger car traveling northbound.

The witness says the suspect vehicle fled northbound on 60th Street from 38th Avenue after striking the victim.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Moline Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at 309-524-2210, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or use the free mobile app “P3 Tips.”