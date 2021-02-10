Woman eludes police, faces felony meth charges

After she failed to stop for Davenport police, who noticed the vehicle she was driving had the wrong plates, a 28-year-old Evansdale, Iowa, woman faces methamphetamine-related felony charges.

Mariah Postelll faces felony charges of failure to have a drug-tax stamp and possession with intent to deliver, along with misdemeanor charges of eluding, improper registration and no driver’s license.

About 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Davenport police tried to conduct a traffic stop at the intersection of West High Street and North Division streets for a silver Ford Mustang that had license plates for a silver Ford Taurus, an arrest affidavit says.

The vehicle did not stop, then was found shortly afterward with two people – one of them Postel – walking away from it. She admitted she was the driver who failed t stop.

She was taken into custody for eluding and other traffic charges. Postel had a green purse with

$581 cash in several denominations

12 unused small clear plastic bags

Three empty small clear plastic bags with meth residue

A small clear plastic bag with 4.25 grams of crystal meth

A small clear plastic bag with 4 grams of crystal meth

A small clear plastic bag with 3.3 grams of crystal meth

A small clear plastic bag with1.3 grams of crystal meth

A silver metal canister with 2 grams of loose crystal meth

A gold/silver makeup case with meth residue.

Postel said she wanted the car to be left with her passenger, who was not going to be arrested. Officers then conducted a probable-cause search on the car and found:

1 gram of loose crystal meth in a Marlboro cigarette box on the driver’s floorboard

Two functioning black digital scales with met residue on the faceplate

10.3 grams of loose crystal meth in a large zip-lock bag found in a purse in the car trunk

A large plastic bag with more than 25 new, unused small clear plastic bags in the same purse

An envelope addressed to Postell

No drug-tax stamp was affixed to any of the packaging materials.

A total of 26.1 grams of crystal meth was found.

“The large amount of narcotics and currency, combined with the presence of functioning scales, unused packaging materials, and several bags of pre-packaged narcotics all indicate that the defendant is distributing crystal methamphetamine,” the affidavit says. After she was read her Miranda Rights, she admitted again she was driving.

Postell, held Wednesday in Scott County Jail on a total $30,000 bond, is set to appear Feb. 19 in Scott County Court.