An East Moline woman escaped injury after her home caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

The fire started in the front room of the house in the 3300 block of Kennedy Drive. The initial call was at 2:08 p.m., firefighters said.

The woman managed to get out and was taken by police to a nearby church to get checked out. The house had damage to the front room, and there was smoke damage throughout the house.

The cause remains under investigation. Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire within 10 minutes of their arrival.

Rock Island Arsenal, East Moline, Moline, and Silvis fire departments all responded to the scene.