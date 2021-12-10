Woman faces charge in connection with infant’s death

A 34-year-old woman is in custody after police name her as a suspect in the death of an infant.

Brandi Lyn Ahlgren was arrested Friday on a warrant in connection with the Feb. 7 death of a 22-day-old child, according to an arrest affidavit. Davenport Police, Firefighters and Medic responded to the 2600 block of Oak Street shortly before 6 a.m that day, the affidavit says.

Ahlgren faces a felony charge of child endangerment – death.

Emergency responders determined Ahlgren “knowingly and willingly was the sole caretaker/parent of the infant/victim at the time of the incident and (she) created an environment of substantial risk to the victim’s physical health and safety,” the affidavit says.

“The intoxicated state and actions of the defendant created an unsafe sleep environment which contributed to the Infant’s death,” the affidavit says.

Ahlgren was being held Friday in Scott County Jail. Bond will be set when she appears before a judge in Scott County Court.