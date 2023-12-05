A 32-year-old Wisconsin woman faces charges after Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputies allege she was involved in a single-car crash late Saturday, according to a Tuesday news release.

Kathryn Burbach, of Benton, Wisconsin, faces charges of failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and driving under the influence of alcohol, the news release shows.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center received a report of a single-vehicle crash about 10:50 p.m. Saturday on West Council Hill Road just north of Council Ridge Road in rural Galena, Ill., the release says.

Burbach was driving a 2015 Jeep Compass north on West Council Hill Road. deputies allege. She failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway on the west side of the road, according to the release. Deputies allege the Jeep collided with a fence, went airborne, rolled over and came to rest in a pasture.

Burbach was taken to Midwest Medical Center by Galena EMS. She was the only person in the jeep.

The incident remains under investigation. Galena Police, Ambulance and Fire crews, along with Guy’s Towing, assisted at the scene.