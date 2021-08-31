Woman fatally injured in ATV rollover

A 25-year-old woman was killed in an ATV crash Saturday in Scott County.

Shortly after 1 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communications Center (SECC) received an emergency call for an ATV rollover accident in an open grass and dirt field on the 12000 block of 100th Avenue in rural Scott County, according to a Tuesday night news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

The area is in the southwestern part of Scott County near Buffalo.

Keegan Loveless was driving a 2016 Polaris ATV Razor, which began to roll over after one of its wheels was tripped, the release says. Passenger Abigail Platt was thrown from the ATV.

Platt was pronounced deceased at a hospital. Loveless suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

“This ATV is equipped with 5 point harness seat belts,” but neither person was wearing one, the release says.

Assisting agencies included Scott County Conservation, Buffalo Fire, Buffalo Police, Medic, and MedForce.