A woman was found dead in a late-night house fire in Geneseo, according to a news release from Geneseo Police and Fire Departments.

About 11:42 p.m. Friday, a 911 caller said there was a structure fire in a single-family home in the 500 block of North Meadow Street. Flames were visible.

Geneseo Police and Henry County Sheriff’s Deputies responded and saw flames coming from the house. Officers quickly learned two residents were able to escape safely, but a woman still was inside, according to the release.

Officers and deputies entered the home to try to rescue her, but were driven back by the flames and smoke, the release says. One Geneseo Police Officer and one Henry County Sheriff’s Deputy later were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Geneseo Firefighters arrived and extinguished the fire. Police and firefighters later found the body of a deceased woman in the residence, the release says.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office, with the assistance of the Geneseo Fire Protection District and Geneseo Police Department, continues to investigate the cause of the fire.

The woman’s name has not been released as of Saturday afternoon.

Officials ask anyone with addition information to contact Geneseo Police at 309-944-5141.