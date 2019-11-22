Woman found dead in Moline, accused boyfriend commits suicide

Tonight the Moline Police Department announced a man suspected of killing his girlfriend, killed himself in Davenport.

Moline police held a press conference tonight at 9:45. They say 37-year-old Jordan Burroughs (Murphy) was killed by her boyfriend, 38-year-old Kyle Dykeman, awhile ago.

After interviewing Dykeman and reviewing evidence, they obtained a arrest warrant. Today, after Dykeman knew they were looking for him, he went to a hotel in Davenport and committed suicide.

Police found Burroughs’ body in the garage of a home at 2419 44th St. in Moline. She had been missing since October 23. Police say from the condition of the body, she had been there for some time.