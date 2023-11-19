A woman from Delmar, Iowa is dead when she was struck by a passing truck after the vehicle she was in broke down Friday night, according to a news release from the Iowa State Patrol (ISP).

Cheryl M. Neilson, 68, was in a 2020 Ford Escape SUV driven by Amber N. Edens, 18, of Dubuque when the vehicle experienced unknown issues and pulled over on U.S. Highway 61 southbound at mile marker 148. Both occupants left the vehicle and Neilson was standing in the traveled portion of the highway in the number one lane. A 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driven by Lucas C. Albertson, 19, of Maquoketa, was driving south in the number one lane and struck both Neilson and the Escape. The Silverado came to a stop in the west ditch and the Escape came to rest in the median, the report said.

Neilson was transported to the state medical examiner’s office by the Clinton medical examiner’s office. Edens was taken by EMS to Genesis East Hospital for treatment of her injuries. Albertson was not injured.

The accident remains under investigation and no citations have been issued at this time. The ISP were assisted at the scene by DeWitt EMS, the Welton Fire Department, the Department of Transportation and the Clinton County medical examiner.