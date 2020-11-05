Woman accused in theft from rental-car business

After police say she stole a new car, an East Moline woman was released Thursday from Scott County Jail after posting bond.

Maegen Lynn Billings, 30, faces a charge of first-degree theft.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an arrest affidavit, a Bettendorf police officer at the Isle Casino, 1777 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf, found a white 2020 Toyota Camry stolen Monday from Enterprise Rental.

A woman matching Billings’ description was seen entering the lobby of the north tower at the casino and was listed as a suspect in the theft.

Officers made contact with her on the casino gaming floor. She had the ignition key to the vehicle, and claimed to have taken the vehicle without permission from another person.

Billings claimed to have taken the car, valued at $24,425, in the middle of the night the previous night as a last resort to escape an abusive relationship, but admittedly made no attempt to turn the vehicle over to law enforcement nor did she file any police report of domestic violence.

After she consented to a search of her phone, she had messages with the other person in which the other person mentions filing a report on the stolen vehicle.

Billings, who will be represented by a public defender, waived her preliminary hearing and her arraignment is set for 11 a.m. Dec. 3 in Scott County Court.

First-degree theft is a Class C felony, which can result in a 10-year prison sentence.