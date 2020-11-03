Woman held on $500,000 bond as arson suspect

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Moline woman was being held on a $500,000 bond Monday after she was arrested as a suspect in an arson case.

Lisett C. Garcia, 23, of Moline, held in Rock Island County Jail, faces charges of aggravated arson/knowing people were present, a Class X felony; and residential arson, a Class 1 felony, according to Rock Island County documents.

Moline Police Detective John Leach, who arrested Garcia, said the incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday on the 100 block of 6th Avenue, Moline.

She made a first appearance Monday in Rock Island County Court and was advised of her rights, charges and penalties. She will be represented by a public defender.

Her preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 10.

Local 4 News has reached out to a fire investigator and will provide details when they are available.

Class X is the most serious type of felony in Illinois, and includes crimes such as murder and other “elevated crimes.” Class X felonies have a punishment of a minimum of six years with up to 30 years and/or a fine of up to $25,000.

A Class 1 felony in Illinois is the second-most serious class of felony in Illinois, with a punishment of a fine up to $25,000 and/or four to 15 years in state prison. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story