Woman hit by truck in crosswalk dies from injuries

UPDATE: A woman hit by a truck while crossing the street last week in Davenport died from her injuries.

Police say 60-year-old Larita Hoeck got hit last Thursday at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and West Locust Street.

According to officers, Hoeck was in the crosswalk when the truck made a left turn onto Lincoln Avenue and ran into her.

Hoeck was being treated at the University of Iowa Hospitals.

EARLIER UPDATE: A 60-year-old woman of Davenport sustained life-threatening injuries on scene after being struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.

The Davenport Police and Fire Departments, along with Medic EMS, responded to the intersection of Locust Street and Lincoln Avenue around 4:56 p.m. after a report of a pedestrian being struck by a pickup truck.

A preliminary investigation indicates the pedestrian was walking westbound in the crosswalk when a pickup truck traveling eastbound on Locust Street made a left turn northbound onto Lincoln Avenue, striking the pedestrian.

The woman was transported to Genesis Hospitals by medic and was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals.

This incident is under investigation by the Traffic Safety Unit.

No further details are available at this time.

EARLIER UPDATE: A pickup truck hit a woman in Davenport Thursday afternoon. The call came in around 4:45 near Lincoln Avenue and West Locust St.

Our crews saw a number of emergency vehicles on the scene. There’s no official word on any injuries yet.

Emergency vehicles respond to intersection of Locust Street and Lincoln Avenue around 4:56 p.m. 10-7-2021 after pedestrian struck by pickup truck.