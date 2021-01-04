Woman identifies suspect who burglarized her SUV, police say

A 21-year-old Davenport man was in custody after police say a woman identified him as a suspect who burglarized her SUV.

Labarian Tripplett Jr. was being held Monday on $15,000 total bond in Scott County Jail after an incident shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Davenport police responded to the 1000 block of Scott Street for suspects breaking into a copper Ford Expedition.

The victim saw three juveniles, two with black hooded sweatshirts and one with a red hooded sweatshirt, run from the area after walking away from the SUV. A vehicle door was left open and items, including laptops and a backpack, had been stolen from inside.

Officers saw Tripplett in the 600 block of West Seventh Street walking in the middle of the street 15 minutes after the initial call. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Officers tried to identify him, and he gave a false name, but did give his own date of birth and Social Security number to officers.

Tripplett, who later gave officers his correct name, was taken into custody after he gave a false name and also for active intrastate warrants for his arrest out of Scott County.

The victim of the vehicle burglary responded to where officers had the defendant in custody and positively identified Tripplett as one of the suspects who had burglarized her vehicle.

Tripplett, who faces a charge of third-degree burglary after the incident, has a prior conviction of third-degree burglary – unoccupied motor vehicle from 2019 in Scott County.

His preliminary hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. Jan. 13 in Scott County Court.