UPDATE, Thursday, Feb. 17: The name of the woman killed in Bettendorf Tuesday night is 30-year-old Ashleigh N. Decker from Goose Lake, Iowa.

A woman was killed Tuesday night in Bettendorf, after being run over by her drunk boyfriend, according to police.

On Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to Sara Mini Mart, 931 State St., in reference to a report of a male having stopped a passerby, stating he needed help because he ran over his girlfriend, court records say.

Officers located his vehicle, a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado K150, on 13th Street just north of Gilbert Street, according to a city of Bettendorf news release. There was a female on the ground behind the front passenger wheel with extensive injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene, arrest affidavits say.

The defendant was transported to Genesis East Hospital. A search warrant was applied for and approved for a blood specimen withdrawal and collected by hospital staff.

Logan Paul Voss (Scott County Jail)

Logan Paul Voss, 24, of Goose Lake, Iowa, was subsequently charged with homicide by vehicle – operating under the influence, a Class B felony, and operating while intoxicated – 1st offense, a serious misdemeanor. The name of the victim is being withheld until notification of family.

According to the arrest affidavit, Voss said he was in a fight with his girlfriend and he ran her over. He told police he didn’t know where she was, as he was not from the area.

Voss was covered in blood on his clothes, boots, and hands, and was crying and shaking while attempting to speak, the affidavit said. He had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, unsteady balance, and the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person, which was stronger when he spoke, the affidavit says.

After being asked multiple times, Voss could not state which direction he had come from and said he was going to prison. When asked again where his girlfriend was located, he said she was dead., the affidavit says.

Officers located a vehicle bearing Iowa registration plates on 13th Street just north of Gilbert Street, with a female on the ground behind the front passenger wheel with extensive blood surrounding her from an apparent head injury, the affidavit says.

No damage was observed on the vehicle’s body and tire tracks on scene, indicating that she was run over. Voss admitted to having consumed six beers and two tequila shots in two hours at Treehouse Pub, 2239 Kimberly Road, prior to driving. He further explained she was trying to exit the passenger compartment when he hit the brakes and ran over top of her, the affidavit says.

Voss agreed to performed a standard field sobriety test, and, while officers explained the walk-and-turn test, Voss stopped and “said he was done and take him to jail.” He refused to perform the walk-and-turn and one-leg stand, and also refused to consent to a preliminary breath test, affidavits say.

Voss is being held on $50,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail. He is set for a preliminary hearing Feb. 25.

A Class B felony is punishable by up to 25 years in prison.