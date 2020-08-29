Woman in critical condition after early Saturday morning shooting in Davenport

A woman is in critical condition in Iowa City after an early Saturday morning shooting in Davenport.

Around 3:10 a.m., the Davenport Police responded to a shots fired call in the area of 600 Douglas Court. When police arrived, they found an adult female, in a vehicle, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

After officers performed life-saving measures at the scene, the victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center then flown to Iowa City Hospitals where her condition is considered critical.

According to police, the victim was seated in the parked vehicle when several subjects approached on foot and fired several rounds into the vehicle. The shooting appears to be an escalation of an earlier disturbance in the area.

No other injuries were reported from the incident.

The Davenport Police are continuing to investigate the shooting and no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Davenport Police Department at (563) 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or submit a tip online with Crime Stoppers.