Woman in her 20s is first Henry County COVID-19 case

The first Henry County resident to test positive for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus is a woman in her 20s, the county health department and and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday.

Public health officials are identifying and contacting all close contacts.

“The Henry County Health Department is following all the of guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and taking all the necessary precautions with this case. Our staff is working to identify, investigate, and actively monitor individuals who were in close contact with the patient,” said Duane Stevens, Pubic Health Administrator of Henry County Health Department. “We understand this development causes heightened concern; however, the health and safety of our residents is our highest priority.”

Residents are encouraged to be vigilant and continue to take preventative actions to prevent the spread of illness.