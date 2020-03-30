Woman in her 30s among 4 new COVID-19 cases in Rock Island Co., Illinois total cases surpass 5000

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois on Monday reached 5,057 with 73 deaths.

Rock Island County reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Monday-

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 70s who is being treated at a local hospital

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

“We must ask that you continue to hold tight and keep up the social distancing in the upcoming days and weeks,” Nita Ludwig, public health administrator,Rock Island County, said in a press release.

"We cannot let up now. Our ability to successfully social distance is what is going to make the difference for our community."






