Woman in Mercer County tests positive for COVID-19; total number of cases rises to 12

The Mercer County Health Department announced Sunday that a twelfth resident from Mercy County has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the health department, the case involves a female between the ages of 60 and 80.

Due to federal privacy restrictions, the release of any additional information on this case is prohibited.

Public health officials are identifying and contacting all close contacts of this case.

“The Mercer County Health Department Communicable Disease Prevention Department is following all protocols established by the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in managing this case,” said Administrator Carla Ewing. “We continue to encourage all of our residents to practice the IDPH guidelines and the stay-at-home executive order provided over the past several weeks to aid in stopping the spread of the virus.”

Those guidelines from the Illinois Department of Public Health are as follows:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds (especially after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing, going to the bathroom and before eating or preparing food). If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick with respiratory symptoms.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, and then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Social distance from others at least 6 feet.

As a reminder per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Mercer County Health Department says older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at a higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness, adding how it is “especially important” for individuals in these categories to adhere to the guidelines.

The health department also reminds residents that “most healthy people” who get the virus will have mild symptoms and can recover at home.

If you think you have COVID-19, follow these steps from the Illinois Department of Public Health:

Stay home (except to get medical care) and separate yourself from others and animals in your home.

Call ahead before visiting your doctor.

Wear a face mask when around others. If you are unable to wear a face mask, then people who live with you should not be in the same room with you, or they should wear a face mask if they enter your room.

Cover your coughs and sneezes.

Avoid sharing personal household items.

Wash your hands often.

Clean all high-touch surfaces daily.

Monitor your symptoms. Seek prompt medical attention if your illness is worsening (for example, difficulty breathing) by calling your health care provider. They will direct you to where you should be evaluated and decide if testing is needed.

For the latest guidance, call the Illinois Department of Public Health COVID-19 Hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.