Woman indicted by federal grand jury on firearm offenses

United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum announced on Thursday, 37-year-old Andrea Renee Culberson of Davenport, was indicted by a federal grand jury for one count of Unlawful Drug User in Possession of a Firearm and one count of False Statement During the Purchase of a Firearm. The potential penalty for both these offenses is up to ten years in prison, up to a $250,000 fine, and not more than three years of supervised release to follow any prison term.

Krickbaum wants to remind the public that charges contain only accusations and are not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent and entitled to a fair trial at which the government has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. If convicted, the Court must impose a reasonable sentence under federal sentencing statutes and the advisory United States Sentencing Guidelines.

These cases are part of Project Guardian (PG) and Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), programs bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce gun crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

This matter is being investigated by the Davenport Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa