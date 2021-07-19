Woman injured after being struck by vehicle Monday evening

A woman was transported to a local hospital after she was struck by a vehicle near a Shell gas station shortly after 7:15 p.m. Monday on the 1000 block of West River Drive, Davenport.

Our Local 4 News crew, the only station at the scene, saw police talk with witnesses and block off the area with police tape and squad cars.

We do not know the woman’s condition or whether anyone was ticketed or arrested in connection with the accident. We will provide updates when they are available on Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com.