Woman injured after minivan strikes wall in snowy conditions Friday

A 66-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital Friday afternoon following a single-vehicle traffic crash in Jo Daviess County.

Around 3:11 p.m., the county’s dispatch center was notified of a crash on U.S. Route 20 West, approximately 2/10 of a mile west of North Sand Ridge Road, East Dubuque, Ill.

When crews arrived on the scene, deputies learned a blue 2003 Toyota Sienna minivan was being operated eastbound on U.S. Route 20 by Charlene A. Scharpf, of Galena.

It was determined that, while negotiating a curve in the roadway, Scharpf lost control of her van due to snow on the roadway.

A news release states Scharpf’s van left the roadway to the north and struck a large rock wall, causing significant front-end damage from the impact.

Scharpf was transported to Midwest Medical Center, Galena, for treatment of injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.